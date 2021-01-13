AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Price Reaches $3.16

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00009114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $2.83 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AS Roma Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00026346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00111019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00259659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00063609 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,666.40 or 0.97122702 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

AS Roma Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AS Roma Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AS Roma Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.