Asian Fintech One Day Trading Volume Tops $569.00 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Asian Fintech has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $569.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00029484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00107482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00240414 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000657 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,747.35 or 0.87806993 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asian Fintech Coin Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

