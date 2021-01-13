ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASC. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,000.25 ($65.33).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock opened at GBX 5,402.40 ($70.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.99. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,688.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,497.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total transaction of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

