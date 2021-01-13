ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASOMY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

ASOS stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASOS has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.08.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

