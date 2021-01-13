Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of APNHY stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $9.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

