Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 115 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 4.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 40.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $779.75. 834,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,061. The firm has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

