Astronics Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Astronics in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year.

Get Astronics alerts:

ATRO has been the topic of several other research reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Astronics stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Astronics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $106.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.53 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 53,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth $919,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.