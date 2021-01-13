At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOME. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in At Home Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $322,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOME opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. At Home Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 11,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $256,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 275,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,856 shares of company stock valued at $480,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOME. Wolfe Research began coverage on At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

