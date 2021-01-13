At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOME. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $152,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,100.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,856 shares of company stock worth $480,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,540,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 586,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 73,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

