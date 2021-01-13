Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) Shares Gap Down to $4.75

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.42. Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 160 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$610.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

