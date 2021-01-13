ATB Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by ATB Capital in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a C$0.35 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.30. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$0.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.26. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20.

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$21.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

