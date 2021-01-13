Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several research firms have commented on ATNX. BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Athenex alerts:

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,760. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,915,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 677,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 1,324,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,504. Athenex has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.