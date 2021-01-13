Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Atlas has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,028,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

