Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Sells $150,200.00 in Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $158,700.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Tito Serafini sold 8,847 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $133,766.64.

Shares of Atreca stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,449. Atreca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $542.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Atreca by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atreca by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after buying an additional 558,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

BCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

