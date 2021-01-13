AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Decreased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 81.1% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

AT&T stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. 1,059,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,354,098. The stock has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.