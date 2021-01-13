Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $303,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 315,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 231,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

