Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Director Sells C$49,268.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Director Michael Gerard Basha sold 43,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total value of C$49,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,145,448.23.

Michael Gerard Basha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Michael Gerard Basha sold 15,500 shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total value of C$17,205.00.

Shares of CVE:AU opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$82.64 million and a PE ratio of -15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.63. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$2.08.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price target on Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

