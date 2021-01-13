Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.74

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 20609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

ANZBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.