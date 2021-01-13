Autonio Price Tops $0.0404 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $126,665.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00106286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00238177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00059719 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,362.22 or 0.86029543 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

