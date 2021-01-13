AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Mitchell C. Major Sells 2,130 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,577.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,282.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,177.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,171.22. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 11.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in AutoZone by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

