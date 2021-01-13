Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $4,887,000.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 614,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,101,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AVLR opened at $158.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -247.69 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $184.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.62.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Avalara by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Avalara by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.