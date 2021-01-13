Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Trading Up 0.7%

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.08 and last traded at $65.07. 34,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 48,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter.

