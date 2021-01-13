Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.58 and last traded at $30.49. 9,071,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 5,977,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 246.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $11,162,051.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at $58,155,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,621,966 shares of company stock worth $910,044,621 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,478,000 after buying an additional 3,757,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avantor by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after buying an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Avantor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,430,000 after buying an additional 1,569,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avantor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,551,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,332,000 after buying an additional 994,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Avantor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,837,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

