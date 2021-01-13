Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $161.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,888. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $164.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

In other news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 89.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.