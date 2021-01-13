Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $1.15. Avinger shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 685,482 shares changing hands.

AVGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis reduced their price objective on Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $98.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

