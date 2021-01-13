Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading 4.4% Higher

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price rose 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $38.98. Approximately 1,580,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,256,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 57,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $2,208,154.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,753,000 after buying an additional 1,304,257 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 423,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 117.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 294,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 211.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 297,694 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

