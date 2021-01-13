Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $42.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axcelis Technologies traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 9347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

