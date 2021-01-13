Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.32-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $120-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.27 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.32 EPS.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.71.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

