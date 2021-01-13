Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives $17.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXLA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

AXLA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 91,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,283. The firm has a market cap of $195.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.53. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

