AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $10.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 20,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $147,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,290. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AXT by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AXT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXTI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 287,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,876. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $474.54 million, a P/E ratio of -382.87 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

