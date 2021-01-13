Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 7.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Azul traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.30. 1,107,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,147,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

AZUL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bradesco Corretora cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Santander cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Get Azul alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.