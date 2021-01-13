Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AZRE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -79.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.