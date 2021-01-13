AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, Dawson James cut AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NASDAQ AZRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 5,944,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,270. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

