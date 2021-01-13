B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) and Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Head to Head Comparison

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Boingo Wireless and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boingo Wireless -6.40% -17.43% -2.43% B Communications 5.64% -461.79% 3.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boingo Wireless and B Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boingo Wireless $263.79 million 2.14 -$10.30 million ($0.23) -55.09 B Communications $2.58 billion 0.02 -$247.00 million N/A N/A

Boingo Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boingo Wireless and B Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boingo Wireless 0 0 8 0 3.00 B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.96%. Given Boingo Wireless’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boingo Wireless is more favorable than B Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Boingo Wireless has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boingo Wireless beats B Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services. The company also provides advertising services for advertisers to reach consumers with sponsored Wi-Fi access, promotional programs, and display advertising. It serves the carriers, telecommunications service providers, global consumer brands, and property owners, as well as troops stationed at military bases and Internet savvy consumers. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

