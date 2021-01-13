B. Riley Begins Coverage on Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.22% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LSEA opened at $9.19 on Wednesday.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated designs and builds residential buildings and communities in California. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Newport Beach, California. Landsea Homes Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Landsea Green Properties Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.