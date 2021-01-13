B. Riley Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $102.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brunswick from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 27.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after acquiring an additional 401,779 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,422,000 after purchasing an additional 367,325 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

