B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Buys $460,000.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RILY stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 150.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 39,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

