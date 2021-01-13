B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3091641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$649.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

