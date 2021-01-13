Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) dropped 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $222.35 and last traded at $219.55. Approximately 17,294,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 13,285,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.25.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.03.

The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.77.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

