Bainco International Investors Acquires Shares of 74 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $146,835,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,024 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 55.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,503,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $80,749,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 588.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after buying an additional 106,764 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $739.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.61. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

