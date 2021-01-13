Bainco International Investors Invests $104,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

