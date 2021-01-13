Bainco International Investors Invests $30,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,299,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,469,000 after purchasing an additional 377,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.