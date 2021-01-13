Bainco International Investors Invests $37,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Dell Technologies by 52.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 63,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 33,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,216,276.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,450.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $6,827,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,073,060.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,665,961 shares of company stock worth $117,766,047 in the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.68.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $77.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.