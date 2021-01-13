Bainco International Investors Takes $48,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,551,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $347.01 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.77.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cfra upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.85.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

