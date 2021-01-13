Bainco International Investors Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 42,109 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,119.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 80,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 73,904 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 36,028.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 72,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 72,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

