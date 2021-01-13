Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Position Lessened by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,187,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 58,051 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after buying an additional 486,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

