Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys 200 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in SEA were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of SEA by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $218.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.70. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $218.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

