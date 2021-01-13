Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 14,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,315 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $357.37 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.91 and a 200-day moving average of $322.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

