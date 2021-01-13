Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $102,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $88.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.67.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

