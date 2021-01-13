Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 18.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 35.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 69.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 28.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 349,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,527,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock opened at $513.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.70. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $566.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,775 shares of company stock worth $46,623,683. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Edward Jones started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.56.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

